The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Dothan, AL
