Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

