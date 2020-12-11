Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from 2AM CST FRI until 9AM CST FRI. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!