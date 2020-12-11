Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from 2AM CST FRI until 9AM CST FRI. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.