Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.