Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Dothan, AL
