Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

