Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Dothan, AL
