Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.