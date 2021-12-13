Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Dothan, AL
