 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert