Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

