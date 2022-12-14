Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.