Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

