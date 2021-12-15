 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

