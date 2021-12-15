The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area w…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy r…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tod…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should …
Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder is possible late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…