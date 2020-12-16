 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert