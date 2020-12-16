Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!