Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Dothan, AL
