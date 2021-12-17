Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Dothan, AL

It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.