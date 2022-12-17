 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

