Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.