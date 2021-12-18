Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Dothan, AL
