Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tod…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Rain is…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The Dothan area should see a light br…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should …
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear s…
Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Dothan's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The f…
Dothan's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Dothan people will see temperatures in…