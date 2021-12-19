Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.