Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Dothan, AL
