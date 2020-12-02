 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from 10PM CST TUE until 8AM CST WED. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert