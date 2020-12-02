Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from 10PM CST TUE until 8AM CST WED. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.