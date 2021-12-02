Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Dothan, AL
