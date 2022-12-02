Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
