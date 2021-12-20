Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
