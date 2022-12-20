Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Dothan, AL
