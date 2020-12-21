Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.