Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!