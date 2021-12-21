Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Dothan, AL
