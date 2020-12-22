Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fair…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sun…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for sc…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today.…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The area…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…