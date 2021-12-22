Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Rain is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The Dothan area should see a light br…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of ra…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph…
Dothan's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The f…