Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

