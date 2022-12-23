Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Dothan, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a cold day in Dothan, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

