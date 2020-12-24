Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.