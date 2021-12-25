 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

