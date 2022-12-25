Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.