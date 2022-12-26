Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Dothan, AL
