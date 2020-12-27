Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.