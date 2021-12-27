Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.