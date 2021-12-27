 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

