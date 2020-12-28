Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.