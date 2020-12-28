Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. T…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today.…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sun…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattere…