Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

