Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Dothan, AL
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.