Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.