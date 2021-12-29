Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.