Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.