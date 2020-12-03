 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

