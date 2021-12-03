The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Dothan, AL
