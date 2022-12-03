Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Dothan, AL
