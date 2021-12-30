 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

