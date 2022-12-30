 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

