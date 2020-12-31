 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

