Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 9:41 PM CST until SAT 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Dothan, AL
