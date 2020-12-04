Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.