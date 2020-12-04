Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!